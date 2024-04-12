Submit Release
Cultural Affairs Bureau will carry out restoration works on the exterior of the Guia Lighthouse Opening hours of the site will remain unchanged during the works

MACAU, April 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will carry out restoration works on the exterior of the Guia Lighthouse from 15 April (Monday). In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, scaffolding will be installed outside the Guia Lighthouse and certain areas will be closed during these works, while estimating that the works will be completed by the end of May. During this period, the Fortress and Chapel will remain open to the public and the opening hours will remain unchanged.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

