Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,116 in the last 365 days.

European Parliament delays vote on Council discharge awaiting decision on providing Ukraine with Patriot systems

BREAKING — Parliament refuses discharge of the Council budget until European Council decided to support Ukraine with additional Patriot anti-missile systems ! pic.twitter.com/zDvA4xyUct

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) April 11, 2024

On 11 April, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) agreed (by 515 votes to 62 and 20 abstentions) to delay the vote on the European Council discharge until the next plenary, awaiting a decision by member states to provide Ukraine with missile protection systems.

MEP Guy Verhostadt called for such a decision, based on earlier statements by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Speaking at the Europe Forum in Brussels on 9 April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase the air defence capacities of Ukraine by providing Kyiv with seven ‘Patriot’ anti missile systems out of a hundred that EU countries have in their possession.

The annual discharge is a crucial part of Parliament’s budgetary oversight role. Its purpose is to hold the EU institutions accountable for spending the EU budget according to EU rules, principles of sound financial management and the EU’s political priorities. Parliament can decide to grant, postpone or reject the discharge for each EU institution and body.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Parliament delays vote on Council discharge awaiting decision on providing Ukraine with Patriot systems

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more