European Parliament delays vote on Council discharge awaiting decision on providing Ukraine with Patriot systems

On 11 April, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) agreed (by 515 votes to 62 and 20 abstentions) to delay the vote on the European Council discharge until the next plenary, awaiting a decision by member states to provide Ukraine with missile protection systems.

MEP Guy Verhostadt called for such a decision, based on earlier statements by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Speaking at the Europe Forum in Brussels on 9 April, EU High Representative Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase the air defence capacities of Ukraine by providing Kyiv with seven ‘Patriot’ anti missile systems out of a hundred that EU countries have in their possession.

The annual discharge is a crucial part of Parliament’s budgetary oversight role. Its purpose is to hold the EU institutions accountable for spending the EU budget according to EU rules, principles of sound financial management and the EU’s political priorities. Parliament can decide to grant, postpone or reject the discharge for each EU institution and body.

