EU approves law to introduce criminal offences for sanctions violations

Today, the Council of the European Union adopted a law covering EU-wide minimum rules for the prosecution of violation or circumvention of EU sanctions in member states.

Certain actions will now be considered criminal offences in all member states, for example helping to bypass a travel ban, trading in sanctioned goods or performing prohibited financial activities. Inciting, aiding and abetting these offences can also be penalised.

The European Commission proposed this directive in December 2022 in order to limit sanctions circumvention and tighten enforcement. As a response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU has adopted an unprecedented number of restrictive measures in order to weaken Russia’s economic base and curtail its ability to wage war.

The directive will enter into force on the twentieth day following publication in the Official Journal of the EU. Member states will have 12 months to incorporate the provisions of the directive into their national legislation.

