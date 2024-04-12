Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Surge to $284.82B by 2031 Driven by BioPharmaceutical Demand & Patient-Centric Solutions
Booming pharmaceutical packaging market driven by bio-pharma innovations and demand for patient-focused packaging solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠:
According to a report by SNS Insider, the market reached a value of USD 137.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a staggering USD 284.82 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is fueled by scientific breakthroughs, particularly in developing nations, is experiencing explosive growth. This trend translates to a surging demand for innovative packaging solutions. The rise of bio-pharmaceuticals, often requiring dry powder forms, presents a unique opportunity for packaging companies. Leading the way are sustainable options like post-consumer recycled materials and compostable packaging. Additionally, features like dispensing mechanisms and tamper-evident seals are becoming increasingly important elements in pharmaceutical packaging.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3032
𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
- Gerresheimer AG
- International Paper
- Vetter Pharma International
- Schott AG
- Drug Plastics Group
- CCL Industries Inc
- SGD Pharma
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- WestRock Company
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The pharmaceutical packaging industry is embracing a wave of technological advancements. Serialization, tracking, and smart packaging solutions are improving safety, supply chain visibility, and even patient engagement. This focus on innovation goes hand-in-hand with growing demand for pharmaceuticals due to an aging population, rising chronic diseases, and global population growth. To meet these needs, patient-centric packaging is gaining traction. This means designing user-friendly packaging with clear instructions, easy dosing mechanisms, and accessibility features for those with special needs. Finally, emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, and Africa hold significant growth potential for the pharmaceutical packaging market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The pharmaceutical packaging market offers a diverse array of materials, products, and functionalities. Plastics dominate due to their affordability and effectiveness, but sustainable options like polymers and paperboard are gaining traction. Aluminum foil remains essential for light-sensitive drugs. Primary packaging ensures product integrity, while secondary packaging adds protection and branding. The market caters to various users: manufacturers for bulk storage, retail pharmacies for dispensing medications, hospitals for institutional needs, and contract packagers who handle packaging for pharmaceutical companies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
- Plastics
- Polymers
- Paper & Paperboard
- Aluminium Foil
- Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
- Primary
- Secondary
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
- Pharma Manufacturing
- Retail Pharmacy
- Institutional Pharmacy
- Contract Packaging
𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3032
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine has had a ripple effect on the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Several bio-pharmaceutical companies have halted operations in Russia, impacting the demand for pharmaceutical packaging in the region. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain and rising costs of raw materials such as aluminum foil have further exacerbated challenges for the industry.
𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The impact of an economic slowdown on the pharmaceutical packaging market is multifaceted. The bio-pharmaceutical market's diversity necessitates a nuanced approach, as various industry players will experience the slowdown differently. For instance, the generics industry is likely to be affected far less severely compared to the research-based drug industry.
During a recession, the pharmaceutical industry is likely to witness a significant decline in the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of R&D spending. This translates to a notable decrease in investments allocated towards research and development activities.
𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/3032
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞
North America with the 37% market share in 2023 leads the global market due to the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and packaging infrastructure. The high concentration of major pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers in North America fosters market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include rising disposable incomes, increasing health awareness among consumers, and a booming pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developing nations like China and India. China is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market due to expanding government initiatives focused on the pharmaceutical sector, a surge in contract manufacturing activities, and a rapidly aging population.
Europe is expected to witness significant growth driven by factors such as increasing R&D efforts by pharmaceutical companies and the introduction of innovative medications aimed at improving patient health and quality of life.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
- The growing bio-pharmaceutical industry and the growing demand for patient-centric packaging solutions are key drivers propelling the market forward.
- Technological advancements in areas like serialization, track-and-trace methods, and sustainable packaging materials are transforming the landscape of
the industry.
- Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present immense growth potential for the pharmaceutical packaging market.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
- A joint venture between SGD Pharma, a prominent glass pharmaceutical packaging company, and Corning, a materials science leader, has announced
the establishment of a glass tubing facility in India
- Bormioli Pharma, a leading player in the pharmaceutical packaging sector, has entered into a series of partnerships aimed at enhancing the functionality
and sustainability of glass used in pharmaceutical applications.
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3032
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 – 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝟏 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
𝟐 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
𝟑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
𝟒 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis
𝟓 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟔 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝟓 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥
𝟕 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟖 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
8.1 Plastics
8.2 Polymers
8.3 Paper & Paperboard
8.4 Aluminium Foil
8.5 Others
𝟗 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
9.1 Primary
9.2 Secondary
𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
10.1 Pharma Manufacturing
10.2 Retail Pharmacy
10.3 Institutional Pharmacy
10.4 Contract Packaging
𝟏𝟏 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞
𝟏𝟑 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
13.1 Competitive Bench-marking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
𝟏𝟒 𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
𝟏𝟓 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-3032
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
𝐒𝐍𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube