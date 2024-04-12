SocialBox.Biz #EarthDay2024 Call to Action: Businesses Alerted to Join Donation Drive for Gently Used Tech
This London-based Community Interest Company is looking to gain partnerships with companies who are interested in reducing emissions, giving to those in need.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For #EarthDay2024, London non-profit organisation SocialBox.Biz is aiming to make big deliveries to charity partners including gently used laptops and phones. SocialBox.Biz is asking that organisations interested in getting rid of old but usable tech connect with them to schedule their pickup.
Recycling was a longstanding tradition for eliminating old tech, but is this always the best option? Instead of recycling old tech, including MacBooks, laptops, and phones, businesses and organisations are invited to join the #EarthDay2024 handover to support SocialBox.Biz community interest company.
The #EarthDay2024 initiative is part of the SocialBox.Biz longstanding mission to connect those in need with opportunities for education, careers, and communication with the world around them by providing them with laptops and other tech devices. These devices are gently used but wiped clean of memory and loaded with open source productivity software.
#EarthDay2024 is quickly approaching. On April 22, 2024, people and businesses around the world will recognize the need for a cleaner environment with numerous celebrations. SocialBox.Biz invites organisations to take action and consider donating their used tech to the initiative in time for the #EarthDay2024 handover.
This provides organisations an opportunity to meet their emissions standards and goals, including reducing Scope 3 emissions. Apple Macs, iBooks, iPhones, iPads, and Apple products are included in the list of tech items accepted by the SocialBox.Biz program, as well as laptops. Donating to SocialBox.Biz can be done in tandem with recycling programmes that are already in place, allowing for organisations to more appropriately allocate their old tech.
Learn more now and join the #EarthDay2024 movement by visiting https://www.socialbox.biz/.
ABOUT SOCIALBOX.BIZ
SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.
