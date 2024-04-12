Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,114 in the last 365 days.

Pharmaceutical quality of inhalation and nasal products - Scientific guideline

This guideline replaces the guideline on pharmaceutical quality of inhalation and nasal products  (EMEA/CHMP/QWP/49313/2005 Corr) and Quality of medicines questions and answers: Part 2 Specific type of products – Dry product inhalers; Orally inhaled products; Storage – What are the requirements for storage orientation recommendations in the product information for pressurised metered dose inhalers.

This document outlined expected quality aspects of human medicinal products intended for delivery of the active substance into the lungs, or to the nasal mucosa, with the purpose of evoking a local or systemic effect. These include pressurised metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, products for nebulisation, and nonpressurised, metered dose inhalers, as well as pressurised metered dose nasal sprays, nasal powders, and nasal liquids.

Keywords: Inhalation medicinal products, nasal medicinal products, pharmaceutical quality, pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDI), dry powder inhalers (DPI), medicinal products for nebulisation, non-pressurised metered-dose inhalers, nasal sprays, nasal powders, nasal liquids

You just read:

Pharmaceutical quality of inhalation and nasal products - Scientific guideline

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more