Surge in adoption of mobile development platform across the globe and rise in adoption of free-to-play business model are the key driving forces of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market Share Reach USD 149.93 Billion by 2027, Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global online smartphone and tablet games market size was valued at USD 30.49 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 149.93 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in smartphone penetration, free-to-play business model, and increase in the number of smartphone user fuel the growth of the global online smartphone and tablet games market. Surge in adoption of cloud gaming and growing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile gaming apps are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global online smartphone and tablet games market is segmented into operating system, game type, and region. In terms of operating system, the market is fragmented into iOS, android, and others. Depending on game type, it is categorized into massive multiplayer online games, casual, social, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

➢ The pandemic led to stay-at-home orders during the first phase of the lockdown, which in turn led to huge adoption of smartphones and faster internet connectivity.

➢ The situation also led to increase in the number of mobile gaming users, thereby boosting the global market for online smartphone and tablet games.

Based on operating system, the android segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global online smartphone and tablet games market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to the open nature of android platform.

Based on game type, the massive multilayer online games accounted for more than half of the global online smartphone and tablet games market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate by 2027. Rapidly improving internet connection in developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA and growing gaming industry across the globe drive the segment growth.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding around half of the global online smartphone and tablet games market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in online smartphone and tablet games among major Asian countries, which include China and Japan and decrease in purchasing cost of mobile gaming applications such as Liftoff, AppsFlyer, Clickky, AppLift, and Aarki in the region.

The key players profiled in the online smartphone and tablet games market analysis are Electronics Arts, Inc., Gameloft, Kabam Games, Inc., King Limited, MachineZone, Inc., Melior Games, NCSOFT Corporation, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Supercell OY and The Walt Disney Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

