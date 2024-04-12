India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size, Trends, Share Analysis, And Outlook Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "India GIS Software Market by Component, Software Type, Function and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,"

The India GIS software market was valued at $0.11 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $0.39 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.

GIS software is a framework used for gathering, storing, and managing data. The major function of GIS software is to identify problem, monitor the change, and manage as well as respond to the problems. Numerous benefits provided by GIS software include improvement in decision making capability, easy record keeping ability of the software, and increase in the efficiency of the organization.

Rise in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, growth in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the GIS software market. In addition, increase in investment by the enterprises on GIS solutions and adoption of GIS in transportation sector are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging trend of adopting cloud-based GIS software and growing application of AR and VR technologies in geographic information system are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the GIS Software market in India.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Autodesk

Bentley System

Caliper

ESRI

General Electric Co

Geosoft

Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited.

Pitney Bowes

Trimble and Many More

By function, the India GIS software market was led by the mapping segment in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The major factors that drive the adoption of mapping in India GIS software market include its varied feature which enables users to generate maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation.

However, the navigation& telematics segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period, owing to its numerous features which include routing maps and data overlays such as traffic feeds, motorable speeds, multi-modal transportation options, and POIs to enable efficient optimization of time and resources in the safest possible way.

