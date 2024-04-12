Coptrz (UK) Soars Above the Market with Outstanding 2024 Financial Results

Coptrz - Drone experts

Coptrz (UK) has announced a landmark US$20 million turnover and US$4.3 million net profit for FY ending in 2024

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UK, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coptrz (UK) has announced landmark financial performance for the year ended 2024. Demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess, the company has achieved a turnover of US$20 million and net profits of US$4.3 million, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and excellence.

In a year that has seen the drone industry grappling with numerous challenges, including increased competition, regulatory hurdles, and economic uncertainties, Coptrz has emerged stronger than ever.

Coptrz CEO, Paul Luen, commented, "Our strategy is centred around delivering aggressive but profitable growth and we've done a decent job with both.

“While the broader drone industry faced headwinds with some well documented failures and bearish investor sentiment, our strategic focus on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions has allowed us to navigate these challenges and thrive.

“We're now firmly anchored as clear UK commercial market leaders with more than 3000 commercial customers and 4.9* Trustpilot & Google ratings."

Coptrz has started Q1 2024 strongly ahead of target and is now focussed on EU expansion with the opening of a subsidiary office in Munich.

The company is actively pursuing a number of M&A opportunities within which to invest its profits to broaden its product portfolio, customer base and geographical reach.