Interactive Kiosk Market to Hit US$ 49.4 Billion, Advancing at 5% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rising Adoption of Interactive Kiosks Attributed to Their Ability to Offer Improved Consumer Shopping Experience

Rockville, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of interactive kiosks are set to reach US$ 30.3 billion in 2024, as revealed in the latest research analysis published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global Interactive Kiosk Market has been forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing advancements in security technologies and payment are projected to contribute to the interactive kiosk market growth. Further, there are numerous manufacturers of self-service kiosks ensuring improved features and aiming for the rising use of these products as one of the indispensable components of their offerings. These interactive kiosks assist in preventing long queues at several public places including banks, government offices, airports, etc. In addition, they also help in minimizing paperwork related to visitor data at several places, including government offices, hospitals, etc.

Key Segments of Interactive Kiosk Market Research Report

By Type By Offering By Location By Panel Size By End User By Region Bank Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks Hardware

Software

Services Indoor Interactive Kiosks

Outdoor Interactive Kiosks 17" to 32’’ Display Interactive Kiosks

Above 32" Display Interactive Kiosks Retail

Healthcare

Banking & Financial Services

Food & Beverages

Governments

Transportation

Hospitality North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide demand for interactive kiosks is poised to reach a market valuation of US$ 30.3 billion in 2024.

The global interactive kiosk market has been projected to end up at US$ 49.4 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide demand for vending kiosks is projected to increase at 4.5% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 18.8 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of interactive kiosks in Japan are calculated to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2034-end.

North America is anticipated to account for 31.5% share of the global market by 2034-end.

“Increasing use of digital signage, expansion of hospitality and retail sectors, and high focus on improved consumer shopping experiences are leading to the rising sales of interactive kiosks,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Demand for Interactive Kiosks from Several End-use Sectors in the United States

Sales of interactive kiosks in the United States are set to expand at a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2034. The increasing demand for interactive kiosks in the country is attributed to their adoption in various sectors, including healthcare, travel, finance, entertainment, and retail. In addition, the growing concentration of various shop owners to improve consumer experience is set to lead to the rising sales of interactive kiosks. In addition, increased investments in digital kiosks are also contributing to market growth there.

Key Market Players

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Olea Kiosks Inc., Embross Group, Aila Technologies, Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Meridian Kiosks, Source Technologies, NCR Corp., IER SAS, ZEBRA Technologies Corp., and GRGBanking are some of the prominent manufacturers of interactive kiosks.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 49.4 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 82 Tables No. of Figures 345 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the interactive kiosk market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (bank kiosks, vending kiosks, self-service kiosks), offering (hardware, software, services), location (indoor interactive kiosks, outdoor interactive kiosks), panel size (17’’ to 32’’ display interactive kiosks, above 32’’ display interactive kiosks), and end user (retail, healthcare, banking & financial services, food & beverages, governments, transportation, hospitality), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

