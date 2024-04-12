Submit Release
LyondellBasell to Discuss First Quarter Results on Friday, April 26, 2024

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell, a leader in the global chemical industry, will announce its first-quarter 2024 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 26, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT. 

Teleconference and Webcast Details
Friday, April 26, 2024
11:00 a.m. EDT
Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations
Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers
Participant/Guest toll-free: 877-407-8029
Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029
Participant/Guest:  CallMe link

Presentation Slides
Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.  

Replay Information
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT April 26 until May 26, 2024. The replay dial-in numbers are: 
Toll-Free: 877-660-6853
Toll: 201-612-7415
Access ID: 13743073

About LyondellBasell  

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn. 

LyondellBasell (PRNewsfoto/LyondellBasell Industries)

 

SOURCE LyondellBasell

For further information: David Kinney, 1-713-309-7349, david.kinney@lyondellbasell.com, or Nick Facchin, 1-713-309-4791

