Will 2024 be the year of (more) populism?

With elections being held in the UK, India, the US, Austria, Belgium and for the European Parliament, 2024 is going to be a huge year for politics, politicians and political parties. But could it also be another big year for populists?

In recent years, populist parties of the right and left have exploited anger towards the political elite, a loss of trusts in governments, and growing democratic dissatisfaction. They have surged in polls and made electoral breakthroughs, but will the coming months see more of the same?

What would this mean for the numerous elections set to take place over 2024? Will we see previously fringe candidates rocketing up in the polls? What will happen if Donald Trump wins or loses in the US? Will politics in Europe and beyond lurch to the left or right? Just which voters do these parties most appeal to? And how do we go about improving voters’ faith in their representatives and stop democracy itself coming under threat?