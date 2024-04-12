ATOMO COFFEE SECURES PRESTIGIOUS PARTNER FOR FIRST MAJOR ROLLOUT OF INNOVATIVE BEANLESS ESPRESSO

Seattle, Washington, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its official Earth Day launch, Atomo Coffee, innovators of the world’s first “beanless” espresso, is proud to announce its partnership with Bluestone Lane, the Australian-inspired coffee shop and café chain celebrated for its dedication to quality and sustainability. Starting in August, Bluestone Lane will begin offering Atomo’s “beanless” espresso at all 58 locations nationwide.

Atomo crafted its espresso by replicating the exact molecular structure of conventional coffee sourced from upcycled, farm-grown superfoods such as date seeds, guava and sunflower. The espresso delivers a healthier alternative that’s high in antioxidants, lower in acidity with a cleaner caffeine experience. The taste profile is exceptional with notes of rich dark chocolate, graham cracker, and dried fruit and is offered in both regular and decaf.

This new partnership aligns with Bluestone Lane’s mission to elevate the coffee experience with a focus on cultivating a culture of appreciation for high-quality brews.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Atomo’s beanless espresso across all Bluestone Lane locations,” said Nicholas Stone, CEO of Bluestone Lane. “This presents an opportunity for our customers to enjoy an innovative coffee option that maintains our high standards for quality and taste while aligning with our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

"Partnering with Bluestone Lane is a natural fit for Atomo," said Andy Kleitsch, CEO of Atomo Coffee. "Bluestone distinguishes itself in the coffee industry through its selection of healthy, gourmet food and expertly crafted drinks. Our beanless espresso is the perfect addition to its premium offerings.”

About Bluestone Lane

Bluestone Lane is an Australian-inspired coffee shop, café chain, and lifestyle brand known for authentic café and coffee experiences. Emphasizing premium quality coffee and wholesome food, Bluestone Lane brings a slice of Australian coffee culture to its locations across the United States including New York, California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, and Illinois.

About Atomo Coffee

Atomo Coffee is a Seattle-based startup at the forefront of sustainable coffee innovation. By creating the world's first beanless coffee, Atomo addresses the environmental challenges of traditional coffee farming, offering a delicious and healthy alternative for coffee lovers everywhere.

