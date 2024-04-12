Submit Release
Leadership Evolution at Focus GTS: Dave Fox was Appointed President, and Brittany Fox as CEO

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus Global Talent Solutions (Focus GTS), a pioneering firm in IT and technology staffing, proudly announces the appointments of Dave Fox as President and Brittany Fox as CEO, signaling a strategic leadership realignment to spearhead future growth.

Dave Fox, co-founder and the new President, will direct the company's operational strategies and business development, leveraging his deep industry expertise to maintain Focus GTS's competitive edge. Brittany Fox, also a co-founder, steps into the CEO role, focusing on the company's vision, global expansion, and innovation.

The promotion of Dave Fox to President and Brittany Fox to CEO at Focus GTS reflects a strategic decision aimed at harnessing their exceptional leadership skills and innovative vision to steer the company towards significant growth and market leadership in the IT and technology staffing sector.

"Our dynamic synergy is set to propel Focus GTS towards new horizons of success and innovation in the tech staffing world." Dave Fox expressed.

"I am thrilled to shape the future of tech staffing with Focus GTS, driving growth and excellence." Brittany Fox added, "As CEO, I'm committed to leading our team towards groundbreaking achievements and sustaining our market leadership."

For more details, reach out to Daniel Amar (Marketing Director) at Damar@focusgts.com or call 9174999349.

About Focus GTS:

Focus GTS specializes in connecting top tech talent with leading companies, fostering growth and innovation in the digital era. For more information, visit www.focusgts.com.

Daniel Amar
Focus GTS
+1 917-499-9349
Damar@focusgts.com

