Returning to meaningful dialogue central to strengthening resilience and enhancing security, says OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg after concluding Kosovo visit

PRISHTINË/PRIŠTINA, 12 April 2024 – OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, concluded his one-day visit in Kosovo, emphasizing the OSCE’s key role in promoting dialogue, strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law.

Reflecting on 25 years of partnership, Minister Borg highlighted the OSCE's strong collaborations and continued engagement in Kosovo. “Our joint efforts over these years, to advance rule of law, enhance inter-municipal co-operation and support the role of young people in promoting dialogue and trust building, such as the OSCE Dialogue Academy for Young Women, are evidence of our mutual commitment and achievements. We are determined to continue this vital co-operation,” remarked Minister Borg.

The Chair-in-Office underscored the importance of finding common ground through sustained dialogue. “Our focus remains on fostering unity by building on what brings us together as opposed to what divides us,” Minister Borg said.

The visit included fruitful meetings with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, focusing on leveraging the OSCE's support and expertise in implementing key reforms. Minister Borg underlined the importance of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and reaffirmed the OSCE's commitment to assist in the implementation of reached agreements.

The Chair-in-Office reiterated the pivotal role of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, underscoring its track record in effectively building capacity across key areas such as good governance, especially at municipal level, freedom of expression, and human rights, in the interest of every community in Kosovo.

During his visit to the Mission, Minister Borg commended the unwavering dedication of the entire staff, led by the Head of Mission, Michael Davenport, praising their dedication and significant contributions. “Through our Mission in Kosovo, we will continue working together with partners toward our common goal of strengthening democratic and multi-ethnic society in Kosovo, with respect for all communities’ rights,” he affirmed.

Minister Borg also engaged with local civil society organizations and community representatives from various municipalities, focusing on critical issues, such as community rights, youth participation, women's empowerment, and efforts to combat domestic violence.

Highlighting the significant contribution of the OSCE in fostering trust and co-operation at the municipal level, the Chair-in-Office visited the OSCE Regional Centre in Gjilan/Gnjilane where he met with a group of local mayors, NGOs, and community representatives. Minister Borg also met Bishop Teodosije, emphasizing the pivotal role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance and non-discrimination among all communities.