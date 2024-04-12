NA Chairman receives leaders of Chinese corporations

VIETNAM, April 12 - KUNMING — Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ hosted receptions for leaders of several Chinese corporations in Kunming City, Yunnan Province, on Friday as part of his official visit to China.

Receiving Chairman of Sunwah Group Jonathan Choi, the top legislator spoke highly of the group's US$5-billion investment in Việt Nam, and welcomed the group to increase its presence in the country, especially at industrial parks in Lào Cai Province.

According to Huệ, transport connectivity between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan province, including the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng route, has a strategic role for both nations.

Việt Nam’s northern provinces and Yunnan boast huge potential to work together in construction of cross-border bridges and smart border gates as well as in enhancing trade exchange via official channels, he said, expressing his hope that Sunwah will promote cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities and study to bolster trilateral cooperation in the transfer of advanced technologies to improve capacity to connect value chains.

Choi, for his part, said the group wants to expand investment in infrastructure development, science-technology and hi-tech sectors in Việt Nam.

It is building an innovation centre at the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, and co-operating with the National Innovation Centre to develop another one, he said, stressing the group also wishes to cooperate with Vietnamese northern localities, especially Lào Cai.

In a reception for leaders of Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group Co Ltd (YEIG), Huệ hailed the company’s capacity in ensuring sufficient energy for Yunnan, suggesting the YEIG engage in clean energy projects in Việt Nam.

He laid stress on cooperation to build smart border gates to speed up customs clearance procedures, and said he hopes that enterprises of the two countries will enhance investments in trade, investment and production.

“The Vietnamese National Assembly stands ready to create favourable conditions for enterprises with sound capacity to make long-term investment in Việt Nam”, he said.

Representatives from the group said that YEIG, the only corporation in energy in Yunnan, specialises in energy, logistics and green energy, and wants to step up co-operation with Vietnamese partners in logistics.

Meeting with General Director of Yunnan post company (under China’s Post Group Co Ltd) Yan Ming, Hue commended the company’s co-operation with Vietnamese partners, helping promote transportation of goods, parcels and postal items between the two countries.

As e-commerce and cross-border transactions are an inevitable trend, Huệ recommended that the Yunnan firm enhance co-operation with Vietnamese postal firms in value chain, logistics and trade activities, noting that Việt Nam is an important gate to Southeast Asia for China, so the company should seize the opportunity.

Yan Ming, for his part, held that both sides hold huge potential to develop postal co-operation, contributing to developing bilateral trade and popularising Vietnamese goods in China.

Welcoming Chairman of Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Co Ltd under China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Sun Rongkun, Huệ highlighted high demand for railway investment in Việt Nam, expressing his hope that Dalian will join hands with competent authorities of the two countries to carry out the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng, Móng Cái – Hạ Long – Hải Phòng and Hà Nội – Đồng Đăng railway projects.

He suggested the Chinese firm share experience, techniques and technologies in locomotive and rolling stock with Việt Nam.

Sun Rongkun said his company wants to share experience in the field with Việt Nam, helping the country modernise its railway system, adding the company holds strengths in techniques and state-of-the-art technologies. — VNS