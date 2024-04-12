Mascara Market Growing at 8.3% CAGR to Hit $14.1 billion | Growth, Share Analysis

Mascara Market

The mascara market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Mascara Market," The mascara market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Mascara serves as a cosmetic tool that is crafted to enrich the appearance of eyelashes by darkening, thickening, and lengthening them. It is packaged in a tube alongside an applicator wand, mascara comprises a blend of pigments, waxes, oils, and polymers. These components collaborate to envelop the lashes, imparting color, volume, and definition. The mascara adheres to the lashes, resulting in a heightened and well-defined aesthetic. A staple in makeup routines, mascara is adept at beautifying the eyes and facilitating a spectrum of looks, ranging from subtle to striking. It is available in diverse formulations, which cater to the demand for volumizing and lengthening of lashes. It is also available in the market with waterproof and curling variations, accompanied by an array of brush shapes and sizes. Mascara caters to various lash preferences and desired effects.

The mascara market is segmented into category, product type, distribution channel and region. By category, it is bifurcated into regular and waterproof/water-resistant. Among these, regular segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The regular mascaras appeal to a diverse range of consumers, particularly those seeking for daily lash enhancement. Their straightforward nature and adaptability attract a broad demographic, while their diverse formulation ranges from volumizing to lengthening that offer options tailored to individual preferences.

Moreover, the affordable pricing renders regular mascaras accessible to a wide consumer base, further fostering their prevalence in the market. Their availability across both physical and online retail platforms plays a pivotal role in promoting their dominance.

Moreover, regular mascaras are highly sought after in Asia for their suitability for daily wear, ease of use, and versatility. With a variety of formulations available, ranging from lengthening to volumizing to waterproofing options, regular mascaras cater to diverse lash needs and preferences, making them an ideal choice for various occasions and makeup looks. In addition, their affordability ensures accessibility to a broad range of consumers, including those with limited budgets. In many Asian cultures, which often emphasize natural beauty and minimalist makeup looks, regular mascaras align well with these preferences, providing a subtle enhancement to the lashes without overpowering the overall appearance.

As a result, regular mascaras are favored by individuals seeking to achieve a natural and effortless look while enjoying the convenience and affordability.

By product type, it is divided into volumizing, lengthening, and curling. Among these, volumizing segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Many individuals desire mascaras that impart volume, as thicker lashes are often linked with a more striking and captivating appearance. The volumizing segment caters precisely to this preference by providing formulations explicitly engineered to enhance thickness and fullness in lashes. Moreover, volumizing mascaras commonly feature ingredients such as waxes, fibers, and polymers, which envelop each lash, augmenting bulk and volume without clumping.

These compositions typically yield visible outcomes, gratifying consumers who prioritize the effectiveness of their cosmetic products. In addition, cosmetic enterprises consistently allocate resources to research and development endeavors aimed at refining volumizing mascara formulas. The introduction of cutting-edge technologies, including brush designs engineered to evenly separate and coat each lash, augment the efficacy of these products, which further increase their prevalence in the market.

By distribution channel, it is categorized into offline channel and e-commerce. Among these, the offline channel segment occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The traditional retail channels, comprising brick-and-mortar establishments such as department stores, specialty beauty shops, and pharmacies, serve as the primary avenues for purchasing cosmetics such as mascara. These offline outlets boast a widespread presence across urban and rural locales, ensuring accessibility to a broad spectrum of consumers. Moreover, they afford shoppers the invaluable opportunity to engage directly with products, test samples, and receive tailored guidance from beauty consultants, thus increasing the growth of Mascara industry.

Moreover, this in-person experience empowers consumers to scrutinize factors such as product quality, texture, and shade compatibility, thereby fostering heightened confidence in their purchasing decisions and enhancing conversion rates which has surged the Mascara Market Size.

Furthermore, according to Mascara Market Analysis, prominent cosmetic brands allocate substantial resources to securing prime shelf real estate and captivating displays within offline retail environments. Such strategic positioning amplifies brand visibility and exposure, enticing foot traffic and driving sales. The companies leverage eye-catching displays and promotional materials which effectively capture consumer attention and elevate the allure of their mascara offerings, thereby further fueling Mascara Market Demand.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific occupied the major share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has densely populated nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This vast and expanding population offers immense opportunities for the growth of the mascara market.

Furthermore, many countries within the Asia-Pacific region are undergoing rapid urbanization and witnessing a rise in disposable incomes, resulting in the emergence of a burgeoning middle class with increased purchasing power, according to Mascara Market Trends. As urbanization escalates, so does the appetite for cosmetics, including mascara, further cementing the region's supremacy in the global market and increasing Mascara Market Share.

Furthermore, while beauty standards vary across cultures, there exists a pronounced emphasis on skincare and makeup in numerous Asian countries. The beauty industry holds deep roots in Asian culture, steeped in a rich history of beauty rituals and traditions that have endured over time which has supported Mascara Market Growth.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the mascara market, such as L'Oréal Group, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Inc, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Revlon, Inc, Chanel S.A, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Kose Corporation.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By category, the regular segment dominated the global market in 2022.

By product type, volumizing segment dominated the global market in 2022.

By distribution channel, the offline channel segment dominated the global market in 2022.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2022.

