Li Auto Inc. Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, China, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the Company’s dedication and progress in 2023 toward its long-term ESG objectives, which stand as core components of the Company’s corporate vision and mission.



Li Auto seamlessly integrates sustainability into its corporate strategies and operations, adopting a holistic approach to ESG. The approach includes driving sustainable development initiatives across five critical areas: operational compliance and corporate governance, innovation and product excellence, employee well-being, initiatives for carbon reduction, and community engagement. Li Auto is committed to making measurable advancements in its pursuit for a better, more sustainable future through its ESG initiatives.

For more information on the Company’s ESG initiatives and to access the complete ESG report in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English, please visit the ESG section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com/esg.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, as well as Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

