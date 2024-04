A $4.9 Billion Market for Blood Assurance: Exploring the Global Blood Screening Landscape

The global blood screening market size is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood screening market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. Allied Market Research recently said Blood screening plays a crucial role in modern healthcare, enabling early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of various diseases. Recent advancements in blood screening techniques have revolutionized medical practice, enhancing disease detection and enabling personalized medicine approaches.

Blood screening is a crucial process undertaken to ensure the safety and quality of donated blood for medical use. This meticulous procedure involves a series of tests aimed at detecting infectious diseases and other potential risks associated with transfusions. The primary goal is to protect both the recipients of blood transfusions and the broader public health.

During the screening process, donated blood is typically tested for a variety of infectious agents, including but not limited to HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and human T-lymphotropic virus (HTLV). In addition to infectious diseases, blood banks may also screen for markers such as antibodies and antigens to identify specific blood types and compatibility.

๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—"๐—ฟ๐—ฒ -

โ€ข Abbott Laboratories,

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

โ€ข Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

โ€ข Grifols,

โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

โ€ข Danaher Corporation,

โ€ข Becton,

โ€ข Dickinson and Company,

โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

โ€ข Siemens AG,

โ€ข Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜† -

In summary, the recent advancements in blood screening techniques, such as liquid biopsy, proteomics, and genomics, have significantly improved disease detection and personalized medicine. These innovations offer early detection capabilities, enable tailored treatment approaches, and provide valuable insights into disease progression and therapeutic response. As these technologies continue to evolve, they hold great promise for enhancing patient care, improving disease management, and ultimately saving lives.

๐—š๐—ฒ๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ โ€"

The Blood Screening Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

โ€ข North America (USA and Canada)

โ€ข Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

