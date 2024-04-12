Michigan Artist Astray leaves Shady Music after being shelved
Astray is back with a new album and team after departing with Shady Music
Astray has an unparalleled knack for writing catchy melodies.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED SATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine years ago, Detroit native Astray seemed to be at the pinnacle of his career when Eminem and manager Paul Rosenberg welcomed him to Shady Music Publishing / Universal Music Group. The deal, a response to his undeniable presence in the Michigan hip-hop scene, garnered significant attention from top industry outlets such as XXL, MTV.com, and Hip Hop DX. However, despite the initial fanfare, Astray was primarily encouraged to only write for other artists, causing his own projects to take a backseat. “I was so confused.” Astray explains regarding his time at Shady, “but at the same time I tried my hardest to do what they wanted and not cause waves. It was a tough situation.” As a result, now almost a decade later, Astray has had no music released under Shady.
Determined to embark on a new chapter, Astray proudly announces the pre-order launch of his upcoming album "Made It Out Alive," marking his alignment with Alpha Howse, an innovative creative collective empowering independent artists, spearheaded by Whitney Peyton. “It feels so good to be an independent artist again!” declares Astray. “I’m not a behind the scenes kind of guy. I need to shine, I need to get my sh** off on stage, and I need the crowd reaction.”
Reflecting on the current state of the industry in 2024, he remarks, “I feel like a lot of these artists nowadays want to remain independent because they make more money doing it solo or with a team they know and trust. I named my album “Made it Out Alive” because throughout my life there’s been so many trials and tribulations and experiences that have literally and figuratively beat the sh** out of me, but to this point I’m still here… I still made it out alive….”
Pre-orders and exclusive merchandise for “Made “It Out Alive” are available now on AlphaHowse.com
While the album is set to drop 7.19.24, fans can expect a series of digital singles leading up to its release including Astray’s brand new single and music video “Avalanche” out now.
**Made it Out Alive Tracklisting:**
1. Avalanche (Prod. By Astray / Beat Commander)
2. Made It Out Alive (Prod. By. Astray)
3. One Eye Open (Prod. By Astray)
4. Kimbo Slice (Prod. By Astray)
5. Pack Of Wolves Feat. Willy Northpole, BOTC, Whitney Peyton (Prod. By Big French)
6. Cut Throat (Prod. By Pig Pen)
7. Breaking The Law Feat. BOTC, Willy Northpole (Prod. By BOTC)
8. Art Of War (Prod. By FNA Productions)
9. Lift The Sorrow Feat. BLUMOON (Prod. By Astray)
Executive Produced by: Astray, Bag of Tricks Cat, and Whitney Peyton
Mixed By: Michael “Bag of Tricks Cat” Gamarano at Handcrafted Studios / Alpha Howse HQ
Mastered by: Brian Gigerich at Handcrafted Studios
“Astray is one of the most talented people I’ve had the privilege of working with. He recorded himself for his new record and sent me the files to mix as we’re based in Arizona and Astray still lives in Michigan, but we were vibing with these records as if we were in the studio together during the whole process. I’m so happy he’s finally presenting his music to the world on a grander scale and that it’s through Whitney and I at Alpha Howse.” - Mixing Engineer Bag of Tricks Cat
What is Alpha Howse?
Alpha Howse founder Whitney Peyton, known for her own Billboard charting albums extensive tour history, and multiple record deals brings her expertise to the forefront. Embracing a grassroots mentality, Peyton aims to revive the old-school camaraderie seen in hip hop crews like "Terror Squad" or "Slaughterhouse" while adapting to the modern climate of music. Initially established as a platform for Peyton's own music when she transitioned back to being independent during the pandemic, the label maintained a low-key presence while experimenting with Direct-to-Fans release strategies on projects for notable artists such as Bag of Tricks Cat and Gina Fritz, both of which charted on Billboard. Alpha Howse has since evolved into a multifaceted company, offering project management, merch fulfillment, and distribution services. With confidence in its expansion, Alpha Howse is excited to welcome former major label juggernauts like Willy Northpole (DTP) and Astray (Shady Music Publishing).
Astray - "Avalanche"