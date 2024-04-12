Ruslan Sharov Will Present Cheelee at the Blockchain Life Awards 2024: Project Nominated for the Best Startup

NEW YORK, NY, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SocialFi platform Cheelee has been nominated for the Blockchain Life Awards 2024 in the Best Startup category at the Blockchain Life forum which will take place on April 15 and 16 in Dubai, UAE.





Cheelee is a revolutionary step in the history of social networks. The platform changes the common approach to users by letting them get money for watching content.

Cheelee's innovativeness is widely recognized by the crypto community. The project was nominated for the Blockchain Life Awards 2024 in the "Best Startup" category. Cheelee's founder and CEO, Ruslan Sharov, will present the social network at the Blockchain Life forum at booth S28 and share the secrets of its success.

Cheelee gives to its audience over 70% of its advertising revenue. While scrolling through the feed Cheelee app, everyone can get platform tokens, LEE. These can be converted into any cryptocurrency or withdrawn as fiat to a bank card. To boost revenues, users can buy rarer Digital glasses and choose one of the available strategies.

Other Cheelee's features include a smart feed that adapts to each user's interests, a stylish interface and also referral programs and special opportunities for bloggers, such as a donation system.

Now Cheelee is experiencing rapid growth. The number of app downloads has exceeded 4.5 million. Also, in the last six months, Cheelee has undergone rebranding, simplified its monetization mechanics, and added new languages, making the platform even more accessible, appealing, and intuitive. The project ranked first in the Coincu 's rating of the best SocialFi projects of 2024.

