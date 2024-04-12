AFP members working alongside RSIPF to deliver safe Solomon Islands elections

Additional AFP members have arrived in Solomon Islands to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) to deliver a safe and secure Joint Elections.

The deployment brings the AFP’s commitment on the ground to more than 130 personnel.

The RSIPF is leading the security operation for the Joint Elections, which will be held on Wednesday, 17 April, 2024. It is an historic event for Solomon Islands, with provincial and Honiara City Council elections to run simultaneously for the first time.

At the request of the Solomon Islands Government, the AFP is working alongside the RSIPF in various capacities including conducting high visibility patrols and protecting critical infrastructure to support the RSIPF to maintain peace and security throughout the election period.

The AFP support will extend across the entire country, with members deployed in Honiara as well as the provinces on surrounding islands.

The AFP, through the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) will also be working alongside the Australian Defence Force and Pacific partners from Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The AFP has been working with the RSIPF to develop operational planning and enhanced capabilities ahead of the elections through both SIAF and the RSIPF and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

This includes:

Procuring operational, training and administrative equipment required by RSIPF for operational readiness and response;

Facilitating tailored training and workshops to ensure RSIPF is prepared to swiftly and effectively respond to any security incidents; and

Providing specialist advisory support to RSIPF in the planning and execution of operational orders for the Joint Elections.

AFP Commander Heath Davies said the RSIPF was ready and equipped to deliver the Joint Elections.

“The AFP has been working closely with the RSIPF on the planning and coordination of this significant event for the past few months,” Commander Davies said.

“The RSIPF is very well positioned to lead the security efforts and the AFP is proud to be standing alongside its partners to ensure communities across the country are safe during the election period.

“The AFP has a long-standing partnership with the RSIPF, most recently demonstrated by the successful delivery of the security operation for last year’s Pacific Games.

“AFP members are on the ground and are again ready and excited to assist under the direction of the RSIPF.”

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said he was happy that AFP through SIAF had been supporting RSIPF in the preparation for the joint elections.

“It is a partnership that really helps the capacity development of RSIPF,” Commissioner Mangau said.

“The RSIPF has the support from our neighboring countries and is ready to deal with anyone who wants to disturb the joint election process.

“We will work together for a safe and secure joint elections for the good of Solomon Islands.”

