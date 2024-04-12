Home Surveillance Market to rise up to the USD 116.6 billion by 2032 and to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%

Home Surveillance

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Home Surveillance Market," The home surveillance market size was valued at $49 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $116.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Home surveillance market refers to the industry which provides electronic security systems and devices which are designed for residential properties. It encompasses a wide range of products and services which monitor and safeguard homes against unauthorized access, theft, damage, and other potential threats. Home surveillance includes security cameras, smart doorbells, motion detectors, and integrated monitoring systems which are accessible through mobile applications or dedicated control panels.

The surge in home automation has witnessed an increase in demand for home surveillance systems. As, home surveillance market trends evolve home automation technologies, such as smart doorbells, integrated lighting systems, and intelligent thermostats, create an environment where surveillance seamlessly integrates with broader smart home ecosystems. Integration enhances the overall security infrastructure, as users control and monitor their home surveillance systems through centralized platforms, often accessible via mobile applications. Moreover, the rise in home automation reflects a growing consumer desire for interconnected, smart living spaces, and the demand for integrated security solutions. The interaction between home automation and surveillance contributes to enhanced efficiency and convenience. Automated routines and smart triggers, such as linking surveillance cameras with motion sensors or doorbell cameras with smart locks, create a more responsive and intelligent security ecosystem. Furthermore, as the market continues to evolve, the increasing prevalence of home automation is likely to drive the home surveillance market demand .

The higher initial investment required for purchasing high-quality surveillance equipment, including cameras, sensors, and monitoring devices restricts the growth of the home surveillance market. The cost of professional installation services includes the higher expense, making comprehensive home security solutions financially prohibitive for a significant portion of potential consumers. Moreover, this high upfront cost is particularly impactful for budget-conscious individuals or those who prioritize other essential expenses, discouraging them from adopting advanced home surveillance systems. Costs such as maintenance, software updates, and subscription fees for cloud storage led to the overall financial burden which discourage price-sensitive consumers from investing in these systems. The perception among the consumers of home surveillance as a luxury or non-essential expenditure rather than a fundamental necessity may limit its market penetration. Thus, all these factors limit the home surveillance market growth.

Global expansion represents a significant opportunity for the home surveillance industry, allowing manufacturers and service providers to enter diverse markets with adapting security needs and preferences of the consumers. According to home surveillance market analysis, as urbanization and awareness of security concerns increase globally, there is a growing demand for effective and advanced home surveillance solutions. In addition, by expanding their reach to new regions and markets, companies might capitalize on this demand, introducing their products and services to consumers who may be seeking reliable security solutions for their homes. These regions often experience rising middle-class populations with increasing disposable incomes, and as a result, there is a greater potential for homeowners to invest in security measures including home surveillance systems. Global expansion allows companies to adapt their products to meet specific regional requirements, ensuring that the technology aligns with local regulations, cultural considerations, and economic conditions. Furthermore, this adaptability might lead to more successful market penetration and present opportunities for the home surveillance market.

Market Segmentation:

The home surveillance market is segmented into product type, category, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into security cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, and NVRs/DVRs. As per category, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. By distribution channel, the market is classified into security equipment retailers and online e-commerce sites. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of MEA).

Market Key Players:

Players operating in the global home surveillance market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their home surveillance market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Bosch Security Systems GmbH, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., Verkada Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Brinks Home, and Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By type, the security cameras segment was the highest revenue contributor to the home surveillance market in 2022.

As category, the wireless segment was the largest segment in the global home surveillance market during the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, security equipment retailers' segment was the largest segment in 2022.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2022

