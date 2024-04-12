Home Surveillance Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 116.6 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2%

Home Surveillance Market 2023-2032

The wireless segment was the largest segment in the global home surveillance market during the forecast period.

The security cameras segment was the highest revenue contributor to the home surveillance market in 2022.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Home Surveillance Market," The home surveillance market size was valued at $49 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $116.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Home surveillance market refers to the industry which provides electronic security systems and devices which are designed for residential properties. It encompasses a wide range of products and services which monitor and safeguard homes against unauthorized access, theft, damage, and other potential threats. Home surveillance includes security cameras, smart doorbells, motion detectors, and integrated monitoring systems which are accessible through mobile applications or dedicated control panels.

The surge in home automation has witnessed an increase in demand for home surveillance systems. As, home surveillance market trends evolve home automation technologies, such as smart doorbells, integrated lighting systems, and intelligent thermostats, create an environment where surveillance seamlessly integrates with broader smart home ecosystems. Integration enhances the overall security infrastructure, as users control and monitor their home surveillance systems through centralized platforms, often accessible via mobile applications. Moreover, the rise in home automation reflects a growing consumer desire for interconnected, smart living spaces, and the demand for integrated security solutions. The interaction between home automation and surveillance contributes to enhanced efficiency and convenience. Automated routines and smart triggers, such as linking surveillance cameras with motion sensors or doorbell cameras with smart locks, create a more responsive and intelligent security ecosystem. Furthermore, as the market continues to evolve, the increasing prevalence of home automation is likely to drive the home surveillance market demand .

The home surveillance market is segmented into product type, category, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into security cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, and NVRs/DVRs. As per category, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. By distribution channel, the market is classified into security equipment retailers and online e-commerce sites. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of MEA).

By product type, the security cameras segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global home surveillance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Security cameras provide real-time video footage, minimize potential threats, and serve as a valuable tool for investigations. The rise of smart home technology has further fueled their dominance, allowing users to remotely access and control cameras through mobile devices. Moreover, features such as motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio contribute to its versatility. The increasing awareness of the importance of home security and the affordability of advanced camera systems have propelled their widespread adoption across the globe.

By category, the wireless segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global home surveillance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Wireless cameras have gained prominence due to their unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and ease of installation. Wireless cameras eliminate the need for complex cable installations and allow users to set up their surveillance network effortlessly. The emergence of advanced wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, ensures seamless connectivity and remote access via smartphones and other devices. Moreover, it provides user-friendly setup, integrated with the absence of physical cables, and makes wireless cameras more demanding to a broader consumer base.

By distribution channel, the security equipment retailers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifths of the global home surveillance market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Security equipment retailers offer a diverse range of surveillance solutions to consumers. Security equipment retailers provide a one-stop-shop for individuals who seek comprehensive security solutions which includes surveillance cameras, alarms, and monitoring systems. They often offer expert advice and ensure the customers make informed decisions based on their specific requirements. Security equipment retailers provide convenience of physically examining and purchasing products to the consumers and offer potential bundled deals and after-sales services.

Based on region, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. North America has a high awareness of security and safety concerns which drives the demand for advanced home surveillance systems. The affluence of the population in North America enables greater spending on security solutions. and the prevalence of smart home adoption and the integration of home surveillance into comprehensive security ecosystems contribute to the region's dominance. Technological advancements and innovations in surveillance systems are often first introduced and widely adopted in North America.

