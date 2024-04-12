Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular inspection and maintenance of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the monument and the VR exhibition to the public on 16 April

MACAU, April 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct regular weeding and inspection of the bronze statues of the former Mater Dei Church from 6am to 6pm on 16 April. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, there will be barricades temporarily installed in the forecourt and on the staircase of the former Mater Dei Church on 15 April from 6pm, separating the intervention area from the public.

Therefore, the forecourt of the façade and the Ruins of St. Paul’s College (including the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 16 April.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320during office hours.