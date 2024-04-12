Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,120 in the last 365 days.

Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular inspection and maintenance of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the monument and the VR exhibition to the public on 16 April

MACAU, April 12 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct regular weeding and inspection of the bronze statues of the former Mater Dei Church from 6am to 6pm on 16 April. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, there will be barricades temporarily installed in the forecourt and on the staircase of the former Mater Dei Church on 15 April from 6pm, separating the intervention area from the public.

Therefore, the forecourt of the façade and the Ruins of St. Paul’s College (including the exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 16 April.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320during office hours.

You just read:

Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular inspection and maintenance of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, closing the monument and the VR exhibition to the public on 16 April

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more