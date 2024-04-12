MACAU, April 12 - Five stalls for public tender in Horta da Mitra Market have commenced business to offer diversified and new merchandise

The five stalls in Horta da Mitra Market, which were previously put out to public tender, have officially commenced business, introducing more diversified products and new business operators while elevating the enthusiasm in operation and the service quality. In the cultural atmosphere of revitalisation of the old Horta da Mitra district and the building, the people in the district are provided with more diversified options and pleasant shopping experiences.

The five newly introduced stalls sell a wide variety of products and even environmentally friendly elements are incorporated. In the form of “shop naked” without packaging, there is a stall that allows consumers to bring their own containers for purchase of natural or organic groceries from different countries and regions, with the aim of reducing disposable plastic packaging and promoting environmentally friendly and green lifestyle. In addition, the stall vendors also sell light meals and vegetarian food, such as shredded chicken, salad, beverages and other food items, offering more diversified options. The centre of the market is equipped with high bar tables to provide convenience for consumers to enjoy some snacks. Furthermore, there are also stalls selling frozen aquatic products, frozen meat products, spices and groceries, etc.

With over 80 years of history, Horta da Mitra Market has officially reopened to the public in January this year after completion of the reorganisation works and optimisation of the facilities at the end of 2023. In addition to the preservation of the original architectural appearance of Horta da Mitra Market, the reorganisation works involved the additional installation of air-conditioning and ventilation systems, improvement of the lighting system, addition of barrier-free public toilets and facilities, adjustment of the ratio of male and female toilet cubicles and others, along with the adjustment to the layout of the market. Following the resumption of business of the original 13 stalls selling meat, fish, frozen meat and vegetables, the remaining five stalls have officially commenced business after trial operation.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau will continue to optimise the facilities and management of different markets and improve the business environment of stall vendors, so as to create a comfortable and neat image of markets and provide the public with better shopping experiences.