Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, 11 April 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong was hosted to a working dinner by French President Emmanuel Macron on 11 April 2024.

During their meeting, DPM and President Macron expressed satisfaction with the strong and substantive ties between Singapore and France. They launched the France-Singapore Joint Year of Sustainability (JYOS), a yearlong initiative that will highlight bilateral cooperation in sustainable development and the green transition. The JYOS will have a series of sustainability-focused events and initiatives from April 2024 to mid-2025, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France.

DPM and President Macron noted that bilateral cooperation had deepened since the Joint Declaration elevating relations from an Enhanced Partnership to a Strategic Partnership was signed in October 2012. They agreed that both sides will work towards upgrading the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), ahead of the 60th anniversary of relations in 2025. The upgrade to a CSP reflects the multifaceted cooperation between both countries and the joint desire to develop a forward-looking framework for cooperation in new sectors like the digital economy.

DPM and President Macron also discussed ways to further enhance cooperation between France and our region, including on initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 APRIL 2024

DPM Wong with President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information.