Airport Kiosk Market Worth for $5.1 Billion by 2032, Reports Allied Market Research

Airport Kiosk Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Kiosk Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and Application (Check-In Kiosk, Automated Passport Control, Common-Use Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks, Information, Baggage Check, Ticketing Kiosk, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".

According to the report, the global airport kiosk industry size generated $2.15 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.11 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Airports and airlines are increasingly adopting touchscreen displays instead of conventional keypad-based kiosks to enable more interactive self-service sessions for checking in bags, printing bag tags, selecting seats, and others.

Multimedia kiosks with the ability to play videos and display instructions using visual guides also provide richer and more engaging user experiences. Deployment of biometric identification like face recognition or fingerprint scans on kiosks provide seamless verification and security during self-service usage without requiring passengers to carry supporting documents always. For instance, in October 2023, SITA and Fraport collaborated to implement face biometrics for identification purposes across all airlines at Frankfurt Airport. By leveraging smart path biometric solution from SITA, which is powered by NEC, a passenger's face becomes their boarding pass. Passengers have the option to securely register in advance using the Star Alliance biometric app on their mobile devices or directly at the check-in kiosk, utilizing their biometric-enabled passports. This integration aims to enhance the overall efficiency and security of passenger journeys throughout the airport.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth of the global airport kiosk market is driven by factors such as increase in air passenger traffic globally, improvement in airport infrastructure in developing nations, and increased adoption of touchscreen, multimedia, and biometric kiosks to enhance passenger experience. However, high development and maintenance costs involved in airport kiosk hardware/software and security and privacy concerns related to data breaches hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rise in utilization of artificial intelligence and data analytics tools and development of smart airport concepts globally provide an avenue for better kiosk adoption which are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the airport kiosk market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the replacement of outdated kiosk systems with more ergonomic models by airports globally. Moreover, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing recognition of airport kiosks among airports.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 (𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐒) 𝐤𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on the application, the common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosk segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one fourth of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to the need for cost-effective solutions that enhance flexibility and operational efficiency for both airports and airlines. Moreover, the automated passport control segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need to expedite passenger clearance and the global trend toward increased border security.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

🔹In 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, NCR VOYIX Corporation partnered with Position Imaging Inc. to offer multilingual support for its iPickup Point platform globally.

🔹Amadeus IT Group SA collaborated with Noida International Airport (NIA) in 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑to enhance passenger experiences with smart and modern capabilities, including biometric-based Digi Yatra integration.

🔹Olea Kiosks Inc. introduced Hypermodular kiosk technology in 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, enabling faster pilot testing and implementation of complex kiosk configurations.

🔹Materna IPS GmbH secured a contract from Düsseldorf Airport (DUS) in 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to implement self-service check-in and bag drop systems, facilitating on-site check-in and tag printing for passengers.

🔹Embross signed contracts with multiple Greenland Airports in 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, providing biometric and airport management solutions, including the installation of its cloud-based CUPPS platform.

🔹IER, a Bollore Group subsidiary, received a contract in 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 from Groupe ADP to supply self-service check-in kiosks and biometric solutions, contributing to increased demand for air transportation.

🔹Collins Aerospace entered into a contract with NEOM Bay Airport, Saudi Arabia, in 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, providing a suite of connected airport system products.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on airport size, the large segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two thirds of the global airport kiosk market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as large kiosks cater to major airports with advanced functionalities such as automated passport control, common-use self-service (CUSS), retail services, and extensive information provision. These scalable solutions contribute to a seamless passenger experience in major airport terminals. However, the medium segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to many medium airports experiencing economic growth, which spurs investment in airport infrastructure and kiosk systems.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the airport kiosk market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as U.S. and Canada are major early adopters of integrating advanced technologies in airports to handle increasing air passenger traffic efficiently. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, as the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly advancing in airport kiosks systems, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the way through significant investments in systems such as facial recognition, biometrics, and self-service check-in to improve operational efficiency and the passenger experience.

Leading Market Players: -

Amadeus IT Group SA

Collins Aerospace

Embross

Thales Group

IER

KIOSK Information Systems, Inc.

Materna IPS GmbH

NCR VOYIX Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

SITA

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global airport kiosk market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contract, collaboration, agreements, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

