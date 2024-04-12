North West Legislature donducts public hearings on Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill, 12 Apr

On Friday, 12 April 2024, the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism, Agriculture and Rural Development will be conducting public hearings throughout the province on the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill [B 8B - 2021] at Barolong Boo Ratlou ba ga Seitshiro Hall in Khunwana, Agricultural College in Potchefstroom, Agricultural College in Taung and White Hall in Brits at 10h00.

The Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill [ B 8B - 2021] aims to provide that the Act applies to all agricultural land within the Republic; to provide principles for the management of agricultural land; to provide for agricultural land evaluation and classification; to provide for the preparation, purpose and content of provincial agricultural sector plans; to provide for the declaration of protected agricultural areas; to provide for the general objectives of agro-ecosystem management, agro-ecosystem authorisations, the listing and delisting of activities or areas within agro-ecosystems and the identification of competent authorities; to provide for the establishment of committees and the appointment of technical and other advisers to advise the Minister, MECs and competent authorities; to provide for a performance assessment framework; to provide for the establishment and management of the national agro-eco information system; to provide for appeal procedures; to provide for the appointment and functions of inspectors; to provide for contravention directives and the investigation and gathering of data on property; to provide for the delegation of powers; to enable the Minister to make regulations and determine norms and standards; to provide for offences and penalties; to provide for the amendment of the Subdivision of Agricultural Land Repeal Act, 1998 (Act No. 64 of 1998); and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

