Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertakes outreach programme to eThekwini Municipality, 12 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Friday 12 April 2024, as part of his Delegated Responsibility to intervene in the service delivery hotspots across municipalities, undertake an outreach programme to eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal in order to engage the leadership on responses to challenges in the municipality and discuss urgent solutions.

The Deputy President will also visit water and sanitation sites in Durban and surrounds as part of providing feedback to the communities on Government's interventions to resolve the water and sanitation challenges being experienced in the municipality.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mandate to the Deputy President to head the Water Task Team at Cabinet level which is aimed at addressing water challenges in the country.

Details of the outreach visit are as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 April 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue 1: Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, 01 Johanna Rd, Sea Cowlake, Springfield Park, Durban.

Venue 2 : Adams K5 & K6 Water Reservoir, Amanzimtoti, eThekwini Municipality.

Time: 09h30

Venue 3: Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale (eThekwini Draft Budget and IDP Consultation Roadshow)

Time: 10h30

