Minister Blade Nzimande handsover Mkuze Skills Development Centre in Umkhanyakude District Municipality, 12 Apr
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address and handover the Mkuze Skills Development Centre, in Mange, Umkhanyakude District Municipality, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The Mkuze Skills Development Centre is a collaborative effort between the Services SETA, Umkhanyakude District Municipality, and the Ngwenya Traditional Council.
The Skills Development Centre embodies a commitment to skills development and economic transformation in the region.
The media are invited as follows:
Date: 12 April 2024
Venue: Mkuze Skills Development Centre, Mange, Umkhanyakude District Municipality
Time: 10:00- 13:00
Enquires:
Veli Mbele
Cell: 064 615 0644
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za