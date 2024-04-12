Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,122 in the last 365 days.

Minister Blade Nzimande handsover Mkuze Skills Development Centre in Umkhanyakude District Municipality, 12 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address and handover the Mkuze Skills Development Centre, in Mange, Umkhanyakude District Municipality, Kwa-Zulu Natal. 

The Mkuze Skills Development Centre is a collaborative effort between the Services SETA, Umkhanyakude District Municipality, and the Ngwenya Traditional Council. 

The Skills Development Centre embodies a commitment to skills development and economic transformation in the region.

The media are invited as follows: 

Date: 12 April 2024 
Venue: Mkuze Skills Development Centre, Mange, Umkhanyakude District Municipality 
Time: 10:00- 13:00 

Enquires:
Veli Mbele
Cell: 064 615 0644
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za 

You just read:

Minister Blade Nzimande handsover Mkuze Skills Development Centre in Umkhanyakude District Municipality, 12 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more