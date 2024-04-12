Global Nebulizer Market Size (USD $2.3 Billion by 2032) Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Nebulizer Market Size 2024

Rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, asthma drive the growth of the global nebulizer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nebulizer Market by Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer), Product (Equipment, Accessories), Application (COPD, Asthma and Others) Portability (Tabletop and Portable), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Homecare Setting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global nebulizer market was valued at $1.1 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.3 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Increase in prevalence of asthma and rise in awareness among people regarding use of nebulizers in homecare settings are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, high cost of nebulizer is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, presence of nebulizer providers, and rise in number of adoptions of key strategies by manufacturers of nebulizer are to witness growth during the forecast period.

• Omron Healthcare Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Pari Respiratory Equipment Inc.

• Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

• Gf Health Products Inc.

• Trudell Medical International Inc.

• Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Rossmax International Ltd

• Vyaire Medical Inc.

Based on type, the jet nebulizer segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufactures jet nebulizer. However, the mesh nebulizer segment is projected to attain significant growth with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on product, the accessories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among population regarding appropriate use of nebulizer. However, the equipment segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on application, the COPD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of nebulization in treatment of COPD. However, the asthma segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on portability, the tabletop segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high presence of market players who manufacture tabletop nebulizers. However, the portable segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global nebulizer market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and increasing number of patients taking admission in hospitals for treatment. However, the homecare setting segment is projected to attain a significant CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global nebulizer market revenue. This is attributed to high presence of nebulizer manufacturers in North America and rising number of initiatives taken by government for advancement in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among the population regarding importance of nebulization.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

