California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Report 2020 - By Report, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2027

California Industrial Degreasing Solvents Market Size to Reach $8.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR: 2.8%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the California industrial degreasing solvents market generated $7.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $8.9 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics, competitive landscape, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain, and regional trends.

The growth of the California industrial degreasing solvents market is driven by factors such as the increasing average age of vehicles and the growing demand for water-based degreasers. However, concerns regarding the environmental and health impacts of solvent-based degreasers hinder market growth. Nonetheless, opportunities are expected to arise with the emergence of the electronics sector in the coming years.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11473

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, with manufacturing activities and end-use industries experiencing partial or complete shutdowns due to lockdowns imposed by governments. This led to raw material shortages and reduced demand for industrial degreasing solvents. However, demand is expected to gradually recover post-lockdown.

The report segments the California industrial degreasing solvents market based on product and end-use industry. The oxygenated degreasing solvent segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the green degreasing solvent segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11108

In terms of end-use industry, the automotive repair and maintenance segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its leading position. However, the pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the California industrial degreasing solvents market include BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RB Products, Inc., Jayne Products, Wego Chemical Group, CRC Industries, Inc., Keteca Water Works, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Columbus Chemical Industries, Honeywell International Inc., Dow Inc., Arkema, and Eastman Chemical Company.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/california-industrial-degreasing-solvents-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.