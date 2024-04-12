12 April 2024

73

Turkmenistan elected as a member of the UN Commission for Social Development for 2025-2029

On April 9, 2024, during the Organizational Session of ECOSOC, elections to the subsidiary bodies of the Council were held.

During the elections, ECOSOC members unanimously elected Turkmenistan as members of the Commission for Social Development for the 2025-2029 term.

Thus, Turkmenistan will continue its functions as a member of the Commission, which it performs after its election in 2020.