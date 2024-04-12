Update: Derby Barracks Missing Person
VSP News Release-Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001836
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 1547 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Troy, VT
MISSING PERSON: Roy Rivers
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Roy Rivers had left in a vehicle from his home in Troy, VT, and his destination was unknown. Rivers had reportedly left in a 2009 tan Chevrolet Silverado with a tan truck cap covering the bed. There are concerns for Rivers' welfare and at this time, it is unknown what direction and/or location he may have been traveling to. A picture of Rivers is attached as well as the vehicle he was last seen leaving his residence in today. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Rivers, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
***Update 4/12/24***
Subject has been located.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881