2024 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Mortgage Broker Urges Homeowners To Renew With Caution
EINPresswire.com/ -- The mortgage industry is an ever-evolving one, where financial decisions should be made with due diligence and great care. Similarly, Mortgage renewal also carries a significant weight. “Often, people simply sign on the dotted lines with their current lender, without doing proper homework," said Sharon Fauchon, a renowned and consistent ThreeBestRated® award winning Mortgage Broker from Nanaimo.
With her expertise and extensive knowledge in the industry, she brings out the pitfalls of complacency with renewal and explains the importance of thorough research before agreeing with your current lender.
Sharon explained, “In the Mortgage industry, people are too complacent when renewing.” Numerous lenders can beat the rates they are being offered by their current lenders in most cases. People must seek better lenders with relatively lower rates to save huge amounts.
Sharon shares her one key insight on the advantage of explaining alternatives, particularly for homeowners with a loan-to-value mortgage under 65%. Such deals are known as insurable deals, which provide individuals an opportunity to secure the best rates/deals, when they switch to a new lender with better rates. Furthermore, most lenders will facilitate this transition free of charge - which is an additional benefit for the homeowners. “This is so important in today’s mortgage world,” said Sharon.
This is why the role of mortgage brokers is important. With access to a strong network of lenders, mortgage brokers can offer homeowners many profitable options, and exclusive deals/rates that significantly benefit the homeowners.
On that note, Sharon is one of the reputed mortgage brokers, who can beat the current lender's rates and enable her clients better deals.
How Is Sharon Fauchon Different From The Rest?
Sharon is Nanaimo’s trusted and experienced mortgage broker, and has been in the industry since 1992. She has partnered with Invis – Canada’s Mortgage Experts, Canada’s renowned Mortgage firm, that provides her with all the necessary support so that she can focus on her clients and assist them during financial crises.
Sharon’s in-depth knowledge and wide experience serve as guiding lights for her clients from beginning through end. Her approach lies on professional guidance, truth, and the right mortgage, tailored to individual needs. This approach eliminates the overwhelming pressure, underlying unexpected fees, and guesswork from her clients, ensuring her client’s peace of mind. Sharon is passionate about educating clients on navigating the pre-qualification and or refinancing of their homes. Particularly, she emphasizes the importance of understanding reverse mortgages, especially for individuals of the age of 65. She believes that it is crucial for them to eliminate monthly mortgage payments and generate additional income to support their dream lives. First-time home buyers, businesses for self-clients, reverse mortgages, and construction fall under Sharon’s area of expertise. Get her assistance at https://www.nanaimosmortgageexperts.com/
Sharon always has an unwavering love for the job and feels gratitude for that. She also put work on her past year’s experience. For Sharon, the past year was really pleasing, as it kept her busier than she expected it would be, and hoping the new year is going to be even busier and more successful.
She said, “I am super excited about this year, as I feel I can help so many clients get the rate they deserve if they just give me a chance, as it is very competitive out there.”
Bonus Tip:
Sharon has spilled the beans for her esteemed clients. She said, “This year is proving to be even better with the hint that rates will go down mid-year. We are already seeing the rated drop below 5% with insured mortgages.”
She believes and hopes her clients purchase their homes this year, as it is the right time. She added, “Don’t hesitate when the rates start to drop. The market will be super busy and you won’t get the deals price-wise you can get now.”
