Lifechanyuan Canada's New Home Awaits Residents
Lifechanyuan has established a new home in British Columbia, Canada, at Escott Bay Resort, situated by Anahim Lake. For more information, feel free to ask ChatGPT or search online to view images. Operations are scheduled to begin in May.
If individuals have a general understanding of Lifechanyuan and its new life in the Second Home and wish to participate, this is an excellent opportunity to completely change the trajectory of their lives and LIFE future. The lifestyle here is completely different from traditional ones. Described as stepping into the gates of heaven, it offers benefits that are beyond imagination.
The community is seeking 2-3 individuals to assist in managing the resort, primarily welcoming and hosting guests who come for accommodation, camping, boating, and fishing, as well as cleaning and organizing guest rooms and beautifying the environment. The lifestyle at the resort follows the model of Lifechanyuan's Second Home.
Whether European, African, Asian, or American, individuals from any continent, as long as they are healthy and under 58 years old, and wish to become immortal, may apply to come. Ideally, applicants should be in Canada or have a means to come to Canada. It is hoped that they can volunteer for at least two months, during which accommodation, food, and daily necessities will be provided. If they enjoy it here and the lifestyle of the Second Home, and are willing to live in the home long-term, they may apply to become a member of the Lifechanyuan family.
Individuals interested in becoming members of the Lifechanyuan international family and eager to volunteer at the resort can contact any of the following Lifechanyuan members:
Lifechanyuan Thailand Branch:
Contact: Qianzi
Facebook: Celestial Qianzi
WhatsApp: +66 909430206
Email: qianzicelestial@gmail.com
Contact: Jiejing
Facebook: Jena Jiejing
Whatsapp:+86 18360703827
Email: peacewang1989@gmail.com
Lifechanyuan Canada Headquarters:
Contact: Tongxin (Julia Yan)
Cell: +1 236-991-8028
WhatsApp: +1 236 991 8028
Email: angeltongxin@pm.me
Lifechanyuan South Korea Branch:
Contact: Taiji, Wannian
Email: smcy8@naver.com
KakaoTalk: 2023jeju
WeChat: taiji8081
Xuefeng, the founder of Lifechanyuan, is waiting to welcome interested individuals at Escott Bay Resort, British Columbia, Canada.
Tongxin (Julia Yan)
Tongxin (Julia Yan)
