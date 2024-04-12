Malinauskas Government secures permanent home for the National Trust at Ayres House

Release date: 11/04/24

South Australia’s National Trust will return to Ayers House, where it can generate income to support its activities, with the passing of the Ayers House Bill through Parliament last night.

The Bill was a Malinauskas Government election commitment to assist the National Trust to continue its work maintaining important heritage sites.

The Trust operated at Ayers House for almost 50 years until the former Liberal government minister David Speirs evicted the non-for-profit, leading to the closure of the museum.

With more than 1000 volunteers and 5000 members, the Trust has contributed the equivalent of millions of dollars supporting heritage conservation and education.

The Ayers House Bill establishes the State Heritage listed property as the Trust’s permanent home, where it will be responsible for maintenance.

Former premier Don Dunstan granted Ayers House to the Trust as a permanent home.

He invited the Trust to contribute to his plan to restore, furnish and present the house to the public as a museum, restaurant and function centre.

The Government is investing $5.7 million into the restoration and improvement of Ayers House to ensure it remains accessible to all.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The state government promised to treat the National Trust with the respect it deserves and this is another example of delivering on our election commitments.

The National Trust has worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage in South Australia since 1955.

The Ayers House Act will ensure that the National Trust is safeguarded from any future ministers evicting them on a whim like the previous government did.

Attributable to Paul Leadbeter, President, National Trust of South Australia

The National Trust extends its sincere gratitude to the Minister and the government for their support of The Ayers House bill.

This is a significant moment in the National Trust’s history and its pursuit of promoting and educating the community about our State’s unique heritage.

The Ayers House Act ensures the symbiotic relationship between the Trust and Ayers House will continue and prosper into the future, and enable people to visit, understand and enjoy the building in all its intended capacities.