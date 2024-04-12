At 6.1% CAGR Walk-in Refrigerator Market to Reach $20.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032

Walk-in Refrigerator Market Size, Share

Depending on the type, the outdoor segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Walk-in Refrigerator Market," The walk-in refrigerator market size was valued at $11.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

A walk-in refrigerator, referred to as a cold room is a huge, insulated, enclosed chamber, that is used to store and preserve food items such as vegetables, fruits, bread, meat, dairy, and poultry, in addition to medicinal products, for preservation. They are mostly employed in the food, pharmaceutical, and meat industries. A walk-in refrigerator or cold room normally has a temperature range of 0°C to 10°C and is composed of polyurethane foam (PUF) panels, which are fire-resistant and insulated to reduce thermal losses.

Moreover, these refrigerators are customized to meet the specific needs of a business. This implies that businesses or users may choose the size, temperature range, and other characteristics that are best suited for a certain application, thereby saving the time and money of firms by reducing waste and spoilage. Furthermore, walk-in refrigeration systems are frequently built to withstand harsh conditions. They are made of long-lasting materials such as stainless steel and reinforced insulation that can resist the wear and strain of a commercial environment. These contemporary cold storage freezers are suitable for cafes, restaurants, and commercial kitchens as they can easily store valuable and expensive items, such as beverages while keeping them fresh. The growing food processing industry is expected to propel the walk-in refrigerator market growth in the upcoming year.

Increasing cold chain logistics, driven by the rising demand for perishable goods worldwide, significantly impacts the growth of the walk-in refrigerator market. As global trade expands and supply chains become more complex, the need for reliable cold storage solutions intensifies. Walk-in refrigerators play a critical role in maintaining the quality and safety of perishable products during transportation and storage, ensuring they reach consumers in optimal condition. walk-in refrigerator market trends are further fueled by the growing trade of temperature-sensitive items such as fresh produce, dairy products, seafood, and pharmaceuticals.

Moreover, advancements in cold chain logistics, including the adoption of sophisticated tracking and monitoring technologies, create opportunities for the integration of innovative features into walk-in refrigeration systems. These features enhance temperature control, real-time monitoring, and remote management capabilities, making walk-in refrigerators indispensable assets for businesses operating within the cold chain logistics industry. Consequently, the increasing reliance on cold chain logistics is expected to propel walk-in refrigerator market demand.

Replacement demand plays a significant role in driving the growth of the walk-in refrigerator market. As older refrigeration systems become outdated or inefficient, businesses seek to upgrade to newer models that offer enhanced energy efficiency, better temperature control, and advanced features. The need to replace aging equipment is often driven by regulatory changes, as businesses strive to comply with evolving food safety standards and environmental regulations. Moreover, technological advancements in refrigeration systems present opportunities for businesses to improve operational efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs. As a result, there is a continuous demand for walk-in refrigerators as businesses prioritize upgrading their infrastructure to remain competitive and meet the demands of a changing market landscape. This replacement demand acts as a significant driver of the walk-in refrigerator market, stimulating sales and encouraging innovation within the walk-in refrigerator industry.

Market Segmentation:

The global walk-in refrigerator market is segmented into type, door type, end user, and region. By type, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor. On the basis of door type, it is categorized into insulated flush door and slide door. Depending on the end user, it is classified into retail food service, full-service restaurants & hotels, healthcare facilities, full-service restaurants & hotels, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, South Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Depending on type, the indoor segment accounted for more than 70.5% of the market share in 2022, in terms of revenue. As restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, and other food-related businesses seek to optimize space and ensure food quality, the demand for indoor walk-in refrigerators rises. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as smart temperature monitoring and remote access control, enhance the efficiency and convenience of indoor refrigeration systems, driving market growth.

On the basis of door type, the slide door segment led the market and accounted for more than 42.0% of the walk-in refrigerator market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that slide-door refrigerators offer efficient use of space, as they do not require extra clearance for door swings such as hinged doors, making them ideal for areas with limited space. Moreover, their easy sliding mechanism enhances accessibility, allowing staff to quickly retrieve or store items without obstructing walkways or workspaces.

By end user, the full-service restaurant & hotel segment led the market and accounted for more than 17.9% of the walk-in refrigerator market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Hotels, resorts, restaurants, and catering services require walk-in refrigerators to store large quantities of perishable food items, including fresh produce, meats, dairy products, and beverages. The increasing number of hotels, restaurants, and event venues worldwide, is expected to create walk-in refrigerator market opportunities in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North America led the market and accounted for more than 33% of the walk-in refrigerators market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. As consumers embrace the convenience of ordering food online, there is a growing demand for commercial kitchens and food service providers to accommodate the storage of perishable ingredients and prepared meals. Walk-in refrigerators play a crucial role in maintaining the freshness and quality of food items during storage and delivery processes.

The players in the walk-in refrigerator market have adopted acquisition, business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and product launch as their key development strategies to increase profitability and improve their position in the market.

Market Key Players

The key players operating in the global walk-in refrigerator market include Industrial Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Panasonic Corporation, Dover Corporation, Haier Biomedical, Norlake, Inc., Thermo-Kool, Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc., KPS Global LLC, and Everidge, Inc.

Key findings of the study

By door type, the slide door segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the full-service restaurant and hotel segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

