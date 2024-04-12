Antimicrobial Additives Market to Hit USD 6.28 Bn by 2031 due to Streaming Services Expansion and Smart Home Integration
"Guardians of Hygiene: Unveiling Innovations and Trends in Antimicrobial Additives Market for Enhanced Safety and Protection Across Industries."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the antimicrobial additives market is propelled by increasing health awareness, rising demand for infection-preventing products, and the imperative need to combat infectious diseases like COVID-19. Additionally, expanding applications in healthcare, packaging, and consumer goods sectors contribute to market expansion.
The Antimicrobial Additives Market, valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2031, with a remarkable CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031, as per the latest report by SNS Insider. The antimicrobial additives market is witnessing rapid expansion due to heightened awareness surrounding hygiene and the increasing demand for antimicrobial properties across a broad spectrum of products. Antimicrobial additives are substances incorporated into materials to inhibit or destroy the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and algae. These additives offer enhanced protection against microbial contamination, ensuring the longevity and safety of products in various industries such as healthcare, textiles, packaging, and construction.
One of the key trends shaping the antimicrobial additives market is the growing emphasis on health and safety in response to global health crises. As infectious diseases become a greater concern, manufacturers are seeking innovative solutions to incorporate antimicrobial properties into their products. Antimicrobial additives are increasingly utilized in medical devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), and healthcare surfaces to mitigate the risk of microbial transmission and maintain a hygienic environment in healthcare facilities and public spaces.
Moreover, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly antimicrobial solutions is driving market innovation and product development. Manufacturers are exploring bio-based and environmentally friendly antimicrobial additives derived from natural sources such as plant extracts, essential oils, and biopolymers. These additives offer effective antimicrobial properties while minimizing environmental impact and addressing consumer preferences for green and sustainable products.
Get a Report Sample of Antimicrobial Additives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1797
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Milliken Chemical
• Polyone Corporation (Avient Corporation)
• BASF SE
• Lyondell Basell
• Sanitized ag
• Clariant ag
• Kingplastic corporation
• Biocote limited
• Dow Inc.
• Microban international limited
Market Report Scope
Antimicrobial additives are witnessing increased demand, especially in the healthcare and packaging industries, fueled by the imperative need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for antimicrobial additives due to its concentration of healthcare product manufacturers. The rising demand for commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in China, driven by population growth, further contributes to market expansion. Stringent regulations, such as the Federal Insecticide and Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) EU 528/2012, and the Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), pose challenges to market growth.
Market Analysis
Driving factors for the antimicrobial additives market include the growing demand for infection-preventing and sterilized products in the healthcare sector, rising health awareness among consumers, and increasing aging populations in key regions like Japan, China, and the U.S. However, fluctuating raw material prices, particularly of silver, copper, and zinc, present challenges to market growth.
Make Enquiry About Antimicrobial Additives Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1797
Segment Analysis
By Type, the inorganic segment dominated the antimicrobial additives market with over 55% revenue share in 2023, owing to its effectiveness and widespread use. By Application, plastic applications held the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2023, driven by the increasing need for antimicrobial properties in various plastic products. By End-Use Industry, the healthcare segment dominated the market with over 30% share of revenue in 2023, attributed to extensive demand for infection-preventing products and medical equipment.
By Type
• Inorganic
• Silver
• Zinc
• Copper
Organic
• DCOIT
• OBPA
• Triclosan
By Application
• Plastic
• Paints & Coatings
• Pulp & Paper
• Others
By End-Use Industry
• Healthcare
• Food & Beverage
• Packaging
• Automotive
• Construction
• Consumer Goods
• Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted global supply chains, leading to supply shortages and price fluctuations in raw materials essential for antimicrobial additives production. Instability in the region has heightened geopolitical tensions, impacting investor confidence and market dynamics. Moreover, trade disruptions and sanctions have exacerbated supply chain challenges, affecting market growth.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
The economic slowdown induced by global events like the Russia-Ukraine War has dampened consumer spending and investment, affecting industries including healthcare and packaging. Reduced demand across these sectors has hampered market growth, along with supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.
Check Discount on Antimicrobial Additives Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/1797
Key Regional Development
Asia Pacific dominated the Antimicrobial Additives Market with over 40% revenue share in 2023, attributed to its concentration of healthcare product manufacturers, rising urbanization, and increasing demand for antimicrobial products. North America is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by factors such as technological advancements and increasing healthcare infrastructure investments.
Key Takeaways for the Antimicrobial Additives Market
• Increasing demand for infection-preventing products drives market growth.
• Fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges to market expansion.
• Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant market region, while North America presents lucrative growth opportunities.
Recent Developments
• In July 2023, BioCote Limited partnered with Eco Finish to introduce antimicrobial surfaces for residential & commercial pools, enhancing safety.
• Microban International collaborated with Berry Global to introduce Color Scents scented trash bags featuring antimicrobial technology in April 2023.
• Momentive Performance Materials Inc. announced plans to establish a Global Innovation Center in Tarrytown, New York, in April 2022, aimed at fostering innovative solutions.
• Polygiene AB acquired SteriTouch in January 2022 to align with its growth strategy.
• Avient launched GLS thermoplastic elastomer formulations with antimicrobial technology in May 2021, protecting microbial growth.
Buy the Latest Version of Antimicrobial Additives Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1797
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram