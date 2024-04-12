Intermittent Closures on US 250, in Hundred, to Begin Monday, April 15, 2024

WETZEL COUNTY, WV – A portion of US 250, in Hundred, will have intermittent closures from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Monday, April 15, 2024, through Friday, April 20, 2024, for tree trimming. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists should reduce speed and expect slight delays.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
