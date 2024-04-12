Submit Release
Paving Operations at the Warm Springs Avenue/ Mid-Atlantic Parkway Intersection, in Berkeley County, will Begin Sunday, April 14, 2024

Paving operations will be conducted on the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue, County Route 11/24, and Mid-Atlantic Parkway, County Route 11/27, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning on Sunday, April 14, 2024, through Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Alternating lane closures will be conducted. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

