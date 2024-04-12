Wood County Route 7, Walker Road, Will be Closed Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Wood County Route 7, Walker Road, will be closed beginning approximately 2.2 miles from the intersection of WV 47, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2024, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for a slip repair.
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 5:00 p.m. each day. We will accommodate school buses and emergency vehicles. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.