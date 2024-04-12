Road closure on County Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, extended until Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Page Content

The closure of County Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), Tucker County, has been extended through Wednesday, May 1, 2024, beginning at approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection of County Route 17 and WV 72 near Parsons, for construction work associated with Corridor H. All motorists, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will need to seek alternate routes. One alternate route is WV 72 to WV 38 near St. George to County Route 21 (Clover Run).​​