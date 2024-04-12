One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound, at the Wheeling Tunnel, and the Market Street on ramp will be closed, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Friday, April 12, 2024, for road maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Alternate Routes: Use US 40 eastbound and Interstate 470 eastbound. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane and Ramp Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound, to Begin Friday, April 12, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.