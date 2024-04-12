Lane and Ramp Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound, to Begin Friday, April 12, 2024

Page Content

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound, at the Wheeling Tunnel, and the Market Street on ramp will be closed, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Friday, April 12, 2024, for road maintenance. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Alternate Routes: Use US 40 eastbound and Interstate 470 eastbound.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​