Two Right Lanes on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Sunday, April 14, 2024

The two right lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 26 and mile marker 23, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2024, to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024, to allow for pavement repairs. This work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​