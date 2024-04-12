Decarbonization Market was valued at US$15.489 billion in 2022, witnessing significant growth
The decarbonization market was valued at US$15.489 billion in 2022.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the decarbonization market was valued at US$15.489 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
Decarbonization is a method used to remove or reduce the discharge of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the environment. The main aim of decarbonization is to transition day-to-day used resources towards less carbon materials. The segregation of water molecules (H20) towards hydrogen(H2) and oxygen (O2) is accomplished through several technical aspects such as solid oxide electrolysis, proton exchange membranes, and alkaline water electrolysis. The mentioned methods are use in the process of formation of hydrogen fuel, the resource that is an alternative to fossil fuel which is also called clean fuel these days. Growing investments in the field of renewable energy sector is the primary driving force behind the decarbonization market growth. For instance, in 2023 according to International Energy Agency published an article its states that the worldwide investment towards renewable energy reaches a record hit in the year 2022, with the whooping amount of USD 0.5 trillion.
The matter of decarbonization consists of reducing carbon-discharging resources and relying on traditional fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas. The prior aim is to reduce the release of greenhouse emissions which have a negative impact on the environment and climate variations. This accomplishment consists of conversion towards renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower, these conversions also have a positive impact on different infrastructure facilities, industries, and transportation systems.
Numerous product launches and partnerships are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the decarbonization market. For instance, in September 2023, Apple had initiated a foot towards sustainability by initiating the Cabon unbiased products – the latest Apple watch portfolio. This achievement consists of various product advancement features like design, use of carbon-reduced energy, and lawful electronic material procurement. The apple is intended to protect itself as a carbon-neutral product manufacturer by 2030.
The decarbonization market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely solutions, and services. Solutions is expected to account for a major share of the decarbonization market. Due to its impact on compressing carbon emissions, these solutions help to lower the rate of emission.
The decarbonization market, based on deployment type is segmented into two main categories namely on-premises and cloud. Cloud is expected to account for a major share of the decarbonization market. Due to the fact that the cloud operation incurs less cost as compared to others and have the capability to extend its operation over the region if necessary.
The decarbonization market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely agricultural, oil and energy, metal and mining, government, and others. Agricultural and oil and gas are expected to account for a major share of the decarbonization market. As these two industries are the major emitters of several forms of gases is a hard step towards a sustainable future.
Based on geography, the market for decarbonization is expanding significantly in the North American region due to several factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing need for decarbonization in several industries, including power generation, transportation, and agriculture. This demand is being driven by these nations. Due to growing environmental awareness and corporate sustainability efforts.
The research includes several key players from the decarbonization market, such as Atos, Sphera (Blackstone), Black & Veatch Holding Company, RPS Group (Tetra Tech UK Holdings Limited), Accenture, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Ltd., Guidehouse (Veritas Capital), DNV Group AS, Infosys, GE Digital (General Electric), and Siemens Energy.
The market analytics report segments the decarbonization market as follows:
• By Type
o Solutions
o Services
• By Deployment Type
o On-Premise
o Cloud
• By End - User
o Agricultural
o Oil & Energy
o Metal & Mining
o Government
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Atos
• Sphera (Blackstone)
• Black & Veatch Holding Company
• RPS Group (Tetra Tech UK Holdings Limited)
• Accenture
• Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Ltd.
• Guidehouse (Veritas Capital)
• DNV Group AS
• Infosys
• GE Digital (General Electric)
• Siemens Energy
