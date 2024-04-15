Submit Release
Orange Park Mall Celebrates Earth Day with Live Mural Painting Event Led by Artist Moschburg

Explore the world of Moschburg's Murals: this collage features his vibrant murals, canvases, and a portrait of the artist himself.

This collage showcases a selection of Moschburg's dynamic murals and canvases, capturing the essence of his vibrant artistry. Alongside these captivating works, the image features a portrait of Moschburg himself, offering a personal glimpse into the creat

Kids Become Eco-Artists at Orange Park Mall's Earth Day 'Mural Magic'

Art has the power to challenge the mind, creating new perspectives on how we view life," says Moschburg. "I’m excited to create art that evokes kids imagination that teaches them about the planet.”
— Moschburg
ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Orange Park Mall on April 20th for "Mural Magic," an Earth Day celebration where kids become eco-artists! Acclaimed Florida muralist Moschburg will transform blank panels into stunning environmental murals – with help from children ages 4-12.

Event Highlights:

Live Mural Painting: See Moschburg's environmental vision come to life.

Kid-Powered Creativity: Children color and fill in the mural designs, becoming environmental champions.

Smokey the Bear Storytime: Everyone's favorite fire safety icon joins the fun.

Earth Day Tattoos: Show your love for the planet with fun temporary tattoos.

Turning Art into Action

Moschburg's murals will spark conversations about conservation and empower kids. The finished murals will be displayed in the Orange Park Mall food court, a daily reminder of our community's commitment to a greener future. This event directly supports the Orange Park Clean Waterways Initiative.

Join the Celebration!

This free, family-friendly Earth Day event promises creativity and fun for all. Visit https://www.orangeparkmall.com/ for more information.

About Moschburg:

Moschburg is a recognized Florida muralist known for his bold, socially conscious artwork. His work can be found in public spaces and private collections. Learn more at https://www.moschburg.com

Moschburg
Moschburg LLC
+1 407-885-6332
moschburg@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn

