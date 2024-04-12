A Greener, Cleaner Future at Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm
Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm has built a green roof on its conference center that provides natural insulation and cools the building.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recertified Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm in December 2023. Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm is a sophisticated urban hotel centrally located in West Berlin. The hotel has taken significant steps to reduce its environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote social responsibility. From energy-efficient practices to waste reduction initiatives, every effort, no matter how small, contributes toward a greener, cleaner future.
Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm is also a participant in IHG’s Green Engage program, the InterContinental Hotels Group’s sustainability program. The hotel has been certified as Level One, ensuring targets are met at each step along its long-term sustainability journey.
The hotel is committed to maintaining and continually improving sustainable practices across the property. Energy efficiency strategies include the adoption of LED lighting, installation of energy saving equipment throughout the hotel and back of house areas, and utilization of district heating and heat recovery systems. LED lights have been installed in all guestrooms and plans made to expand LED lighting throughout the hotel as well as invest in other energy-efficient systems. Through investments made in LED lights in recent years, the hotel saved 39 tons of CO2.
Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm is always seeking new ways to reduce its carbon footprint whilst having a positive impact on the environment. The hotel has embraced a digital transformation throughout its operations that flows all the way from the front office to kitchens, offices, maintenance and housekeeping departments. The hotel hopes to transition to a 100% paperless environment in the near future which has required a high degree of workflow digitization for internal processes using tools such as Roomcheck, Überblick, and Dutywizard.
Green Architecture is becoming increasingly popular within hospitality establishments worldwide. Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku'damm has built a green roof on its conference center that provides natural insulation and cools the building thereby reducing energy consumption. The green roof also encourages urban biodiversity and helps regulate local climate conditions.
To limit plastic waste at the property, the hotel has successfully changed from plastic bottled water to water dispensers and reusable glass bottles for conference business and staff needs. Events are the core business of the hotel and with 13 conference rooms, the largest room catering for up to 1000 attendees, the change will significantly reduce waste volume and environmental impacts.
In line with its social responsibility objectives, the hotel is committed to various social projects and charity programs such as food donations for Ronald McDonald House, a non-profit organisation that helps children who are seriously ill or injured and their families. Comprehensive staff benefits are also an important part of the hotel’s equitable employment policies. There are currently 105 employees and 54 trainees working at Crowne Plaza Berlin City Center Ku’damm. The extensive package of benefits for employees includes special employee rates for cultural events, gym passes and massages at the fitness center, resulting in a high level of service by staff members.
Contact
Crowne Plaza Berlin City Centre Ku’damm
Nuernberger Strasse 65
D- 10787 Berlin, Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 21 007 0
Email: info@cp-berlin.com
Web: www.cp-berlin.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn