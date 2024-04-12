Royalton Barracks // Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001579
TROOPER: Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours
LOCATION: 105 VT Route 12 S, Randolph (Dollar General)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Cheyenne L. Batchelder
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a Retail Theft that had just occurred at 105 VT Route 12 S in the town of Randolph. It was determined that Cheyenne Batchelder, Age 31, had entered the Dollar General and taken merchandise. Batchelder was located in a nearby store with the described merchandise, was placed under arrest, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Batchelder was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032