Royalton Barracks // Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


             


CASE#: 24B2001579


TROOPER:  Daniel Arrato                   


STATION: Royalton Barracks            


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours


LOCATION: 105 VT Route 12 S, Randolph (Dollar General)


VIOLATION: Retail Theft


 


ACCUSED: Cheyenne L. Batchelder                                                                         


AGE: 31


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient



 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


 


On 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a Retail Theft that had just occurred at 105 VT Route 12 S in the town of Randolph. It was determined that Cheyenne Batchelder, Age 31, had entered the Dollar General and taken merchandise. Batchelder was located in a nearby store with the described merchandise, was placed under arrest, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Batchelder was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division.


 


 


COURT ACTION: YES


COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours             


COURT: Orange County Superior Court


LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          


BAIL: N/A


MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

