Royalton Barracks // Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2001579





TROOPER: Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours





LOCATION: 105 VT Route 12 S, Randolph (Dollar General)





VIOLATION: Retail Theft









ACCUSED: Cheyenne L. Batchelder





AGE: 31





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:









On 04/11/2024 at approximately 1702 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report of a Retail Theft that had just occurred at 105 VT Route 12 S in the town of Randolph. It was determined that Cheyenne Batchelder, Age 31, had entered the Dollar General and taken merchandise. Batchelder was located in a nearby store with the described merchandise, was placed under arrest, and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Batchelder was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division.













COURT ACTION: YES





COURT DATE: 05/08/2024 at 0830 hours





COURT: Orange County Superior Court





LODGED – LOCATION: N/A





BAIL: N/A





MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032